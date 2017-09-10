Haunted Mansion Needs Volunteers

The Haunted Mansion is looking for volunteers. The annual fundraising effort for Southern Door Schools, located at the Quietwoods South Camping Resort near Brussels, has no paid positions and continues to be supported by volunteer hours supplied by the community. Help is needed now, when the Mansion and its scary venues are being readied for the season, or during weekends in October. Last year, more than 5,800 people visited the site and, consequently, more than $41,000 was donated to Southern Door Schools. Since it began operating, Wisconsin’s Favorite Northeast Region Haunted Attraction, has raised more than $225,000 for the cause. Those interested in donating some of the more than 500 hours of volunteer time needed are asked to contact Sue Marchant at 1-920-493-4266 or Cory Vandertie at 1-920-676-1920.