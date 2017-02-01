Habitat for Humanity Does More Than Build Homes

The Door County chapter of Habitat for Humanity has had a nearly 25-year track record of successfully building homes for low-income families in Door County. In fact, the organization based in Sturgeon Bay will soon embark on the construction of home number 40 in Sturgeon Bay. Another program provided locally by Habitat, “A Brush of Kindness,” has been around for a half a dozen years. Executive Director David Van Dyke says close to 30 projects, from painting to home repairs to building ramps, have been completed since 2011. Van Dyke talks about another project completed because of the program…
Van Dyke says the program also works in whole neighborhoods…
You can have a nutritious meal and help Habitat for Humanity of Door County by taking part in a fundraiser at the Peninsula School of art near Fish Creek Saturday, from 11AM to 3PM. A $15 donation pays for a handcrafted bowl and a hot soup and bread buffet. Some of the proceeds from the event are earmarked for Habitat for Humanity.