Ground Breaking for Sturgeon Bay Apartment Complex Friday

A ground breaking ceremony for a luxury apartment complex on Sturgeon Bay’s far west side is planned for Friday morning at 11AM. The 56-unit housing complex, developed by SC Swiderski, LLC, will be located on a five acre parcel near Sycamore Street and Grant Avenue, just west of the Target store and on the north side of Highway 42/57. The Mosinee construction and real estate company plans to construct four two story buildings featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments ranging in size from 686 to 1,201 square feet. In addition to the Sturgeon Bay project, SC Swiderski Construction is currently building apartments in Rice Lake and Wausau.