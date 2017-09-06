Governor Walker Visits Southern Door Schools

Governor Scott Walker stopped at Southern Door Schools Wednesday morning as part of a tour of state schools that operate fabrication laboratory facilities. During the visit, the governor took time to speak with students, teachers, administrators and other citizens about the $639 million investment in education contained in the proposed two-year state budget bill. A “fab lab” is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3-D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical routers and plasma cutters. Walker said grant funding was helping Southern Door get its “fab lab” off and running…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/N1168.mp3

Governor Walker said the state investment in education is intended to provide a solid base for the young people who will fill the jobs of the future…