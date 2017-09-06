Governor Walker Visits Southern Door Schools

Governor Scott Walker stopped at Southern Door Schools Wednesday morning as part of a tour of state schools that operate fabrication laboratory facilities. During the visit, the governor took time to speak with students, teachers, administrators and other citizens about the $639 million investment in education contained in the proposed two-year state budget bill. A “fab lab” is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3-D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical routers and plasma cutters. Walker said grant funding was helping Southern Door get its “fab lab” off and running…
Governor Walker said the state investment in education is intended to provide a solid base for the young people who will fill the jobs of the future…
Governor Walker also made stops at a high school in Granton and at a middle school in Altoona.