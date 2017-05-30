Governor Walker Visits Sevastopol School

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker visited Sevastopol School in Institute Tuesday, responding to a letter from the district’s Destination Imagination program requesting the visit. During his time at the school, the governor saw two DI skits and a puppet show and took part in a discussion featuring a peer leader group and Sevastopol’s valedictorians. Walker also presented the district with a certificate recognizing its track record of educational excellence. Afterwards, he talked about the effort to provide educational funding for schools like Sevastopol…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/N686.mp3

Governor Walker also commented on education and jobs, not only job creation, but the need to fill the ones that are already available…