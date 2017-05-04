Gibraltar DECA Teams Successful in International Competition

Four seniors at Gibraltar High School competed in the International DECA Career Development Conference in Anaheim, California April 25th through the 29th. The team of Christopher Andersen and Nathan Surges earned a medal and placed in the top 20 in the world with their entrepreneurship innovation plan. Over 2,000 teams participated in the competition world-wide. Andersen is the son of Bill and Heather Andersen of Ephraim. Surges is the son of Jim and Kathy Surges of Fish Creek. The Gibraltar DECA chapter also earned international recognition for its community service campaigns. Amber Kelly and Alexis Schnick were the project managers for the “Go-Bo Foundation” Homecoming Fundraiser, Halloween Trick or Can Drive, and the Jacksonport Thanksgiving Day Parade and Benefit. Kathy is the daughter of Kevin Kelly of Baileys Harbor and Amy Kelly of Sturgeon Bay. Alexis is the daughter of David and Janet Schnick of Egg Harbor. Mary Witteborg, Marketing and Business Education Teacher, serves as the DECA Advisor at the school in Fish Creek.