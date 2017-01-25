Gibraltar Basketball Fundraiser for JoAnn Bauldry

A basketball charity event has been scheduled for Friday, February 3rd, at Gibraltar High School in Fish Creek. The fundraiser is intended to help JoAnn Bauldry, who is dealing with lymphoma. The fundraiser was organized by Riley Haleen as her senior project. Her mentor is Gibraltar girls basketball coach Josh Kropuenske…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/N86.mp3

The basketball scrimmage features a contest between the girls varsity team, coaches and alumni. There will also be raffle packages, shot clock giving, a half-court shootout, concessions, and t-shirt sales. Proceeds from the event will be used to support JoAnn and her family. Kropuenske says he’s already heard from numerous alumni who want to take part in the scrimmage…