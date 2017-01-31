Fundraising for Upper Range Light Renovation Continues

While the Ridges Sanctuary near Baileys Harbor is known for the unique plant life that can be found within its boundaries, the environmental preserve is also the repository of a significant piece of Door County history, the upper range light. The light functioned as a safety beacon for mariners for many decades. During a visit to WDOR last week, Steve Leonard, the Ridges’ Executive Director, said an element of the renovation project on the proud old building will begin soon…
Leonard said fundraising in the neighborhood of $400,000 will be needed to finish the job…
The upper range light was built in 1869.