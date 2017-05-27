Fundraising for Door County Sheriff K9 Unit Continues

Donations earmarked for a new Door County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit continue to come in. Recently, the Henry S. Baird Masonic Lodge in Sturgeon Bay provided a check for $800 to the fundraising effort. The masons have also pledged to hold a brat fry for the K9 unit in July. The local lodge worked with Blackwood Pet Foods of Ohio to obtain the dollars donated. Blackwood is a high-end pet food manufacturer that donates to law enforcement K9 units across the country. It’s estimated that about $25,000 will be needed to get the K9 unit off and running. So far, enough dollars have been raised to obtain a dog and cover the cost of training. Deputy Matt Tassoul, a 12-year veteran of the department and his canine companion will spend six and a half weeks training in New Mexico beginning on September 18th. Those who’d like to make a donation can do so at safedoorcounty.org