Fundraising Effort Underway for Greenhouse at Sturgeon Bay Schools

As part of the effort to provide healthier and greener paths for students and community-members living in the Sturgeon Bay School District, an initiative is underway intended to bring about the construction of a greenhouse on school property facing Michigan Street. The greenhouse is expected to be a proving ground for research-based, proven tactics for improving children’s attitudes and consumption of produce and for incorporating nutrition and agriculture education into the school curriculum. The estimated cost of the greenhouse project is in excess of $110,000. With school funding resources at a premium, a group is seeking outside investment for the project. Once completed, the greenhouse can raise revenue by selling produce to the district’s food service program or by selling plants or valued added produce products. The proposed plan calls for construction of the greenhouse in the spring of this year with the program up and running for the 2017/18 school year. Tax deductible donations may be sent to:

Sturgeon Bay Schools

Attention Greenhouse Project

1230 Michigan Street

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Donations of over $1,000 from an individual, organization or business will be recognized with a permanent acknowledgment within the walls of the greenhouse itself.