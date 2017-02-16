Four Sturgeon Bay Council Seats up for Election in April

With the announcement that former Sturgeon Bay City Council member Barb Allmann intends to mount a write-in candidacy for the open seat representing the 5th aldermanic district, all four seats up for election will be contested in April. Initially, it was thought that Brian Peterson and Judy Dobbins would square off for the seat currently held by Jerry Stults, but Dobbins dropped out.

Stults decided not to seek re-election. The rest of the candidates expected to run in April includes incumbent Kelly Catarozoli and former alderman Dan Wiegand in district one, incumbent David Ward and challenger Martha Scully Beller in district three, and Laurel Hauser and Joe McMahon in district seven. Incumbent Will Gregory has filed a certificate on non-candidacy.