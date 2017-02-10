Fish Creek & Ephraim Episode of Around the Corner Screening

A free community screening of the Fish Creek and Ephraim episode of the hit Wisconsin Public Television program, “Around The Corner With John McGivern,” has been scheduled for 7PM on Wednesday, March 8th at the Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek. Now in its sixth season, “Around The Corner With John McGivern” explores living, working and playing in Wisconsin’s unique communities. No registration is needed for the free screening of the episode on Fish Creek and Ephraim. It’s statewide showing will be on Wisconsin Public Television on March 9th.