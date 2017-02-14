First Round of Interviews for Sevastopol Superintendent Job Saturday

The first round of interviews for candidates interested in becoming the next superintendent of the Sevastopol School District is set for Saturday at 9:30AM in the multi-purpose room at the school in Institute. Five individuals have been invited to the closed door meeting involving a 19-person committee representing the school board, community members, parents, teachers, and support staff. The school district has been working with Jeff Dickert of Cesa-7 to develop a list of applicants interested in the job. A total of 26 individuals have expressed interest and, based on community/staff surveys, the number was whittled down to the five who will participate Saturday. Each candidate will be evaluated based on a scoring system and the top applicants will be asked back for the second round of interviews the first week in March. Current Superintendent Steve Cromell has announced that he will retire at the end of the current school year.