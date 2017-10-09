Fire Prevention Week will be observed across the nation from now through Saturday and fire departments across the area are getting the word out on how we can protect ourselves, our families and our communities from the dangers of fire. Sturgeon Bay Fire Chief Tim Dietman explains that Fire Prevention Week is observed at this time of the year to remember two major fires that caused significant death and destruction…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/N1323.mp3

In the great Peshtigo Fire, more than 1,150 people died and 1.2 million acres of land were scorched. Dietman says Fire Prevention Week has been observed since 1922. He says, this year, the theme is “Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out”…