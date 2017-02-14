Fire & Ice in Sturgeon Bay

The annual Sturgeon Bay Fire and Ice weekend is just about upon us. Pam Seiler and Paige Funkhouser of the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center talked about the 12th annual event with Eddy Allen Monday morning. Ice carving is one of the highlights of the event…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/N188.mp3

Given the anticipated warmer weather, the ice blocks won’t be brought out until Saturday…