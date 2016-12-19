Fire Fighters Battle Apartment Fire and Cold in Southern Door County

The Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department responded to a fire in southern Door County just after 8:30 Sunday night. The fire in the Town of Union in Southern Door County near the county line, is believed to have started in the furnace of a building with four apartment units on Rocky Road. Fire Chief Curt Vandertie said the cold weather was a factor in the fire fighting operation…

The building is a total loss due to the fire. All of the occupants made it out safely and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the families. Vandertie said firefighters were paged back out Monday morning to reports that the fire had flared back up.