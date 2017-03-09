Fire Destroys Kangaroo Lake Home Wednesday Evening

A home in Baileys Harbor sustained significant damage in a fire Wednesday evening. The Baileys Harbor Fire Department was alerted to the blaze at 7432 West Kangaroo Lake Road shortly after 6:15PM. The first firefighters on scene saw flames emanating from the structure. Close to four dozen firemen responded to the call and northern door mutual aid was activated. In addition to the fire, crews had to battle high winds which drove the fire throughout the home now considered a total loss. It is believed that the blaze began on the west side of the unoccupied house. Units of the Door County Sheriff’s Department and emergency services stood by during the firefighting operation. No injuries were reported. Neither a cause nor a damage estimate is available. The fire remains under investigation.