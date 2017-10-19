Fire Chief Says Grain Elevator Should be Torn Down

The old grain elevator on Sturgeon Bay’s west side waterfront should be torn down. That’s the assessment of city Fire Chief Tim Dietman who signed an order to that effect on Tuesday. In a letter to Mayor Thad Birmingham, Dietman said he responded to complaints that the so-called granary building was possibly moving and the metal siding on its south side was bulging. The fire chief noted that recent strong winds caused the structure to move and it’s leaning to the west more than it has in the past. A drone was used to take pictures of the building on all sides and elevations were shot to map any possible movement. In addition, a collapse zone was set up. Dietman, who expects to issue another report when new readings have been taken, has ordered that the grain elevator be razed within 30 days of the order being served at city hall. In May, an order was issued making the structure off limits to enter because of noxious fumes emanating from it.

