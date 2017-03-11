ESL Program Helps Fully Integrate Students at Gibraltar

Programs at Gibraltar Schools are working on several levels to help students from families that don’t speak English become proficient in the language as they go through their learning experience in Fish Creek. Shaun Young is involved in Gibraltar’s English as a second language and bilingual programs. He says, in many cases, the students have already been exposed to English…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/N307.mp3

Harvey says the goal is to help the students become fully integrated into the classroom experience at Gibraltar…