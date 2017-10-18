Eleven Tons of Electronics Recycled at SBU Event

As part of its involvement in Public Power Week earlier this month, Sturgeon Bay Public Utilities held a recycling event on October 4th. During the day, customers dropped off 22,000 pounds of electronics, batteries and lightbulbs. The local utility worked with Norsec and Lamp Recyclers to ensure that the items were recycled responsibly. Occurring annually during the first week in October, Public Power Week is a national event that celebrates the over 2,000 locally owned, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans. Sturgeon Bay Utilities hosts its recycling events twice yearly. The next event is scheduled for April 4th.