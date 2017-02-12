Earlier School Start Date could Harm Tourism Industry

The tourism industry in Door County is perfectly happy with a state statute that requires public schools to start after September 1st. However, proposed legislation in Madison could change the school start status. Jon Jarosh, Director of Communications and PR at the Door County Visitor Bureau, says many believe that repealing the current school start date legislation will harm the local tourism economy. Jarosh says there are other reasons why starting after September 1st is beneficial…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/N163.mp3

Jarosh says it’s important local residents who support the current school start date to make their feelings known…