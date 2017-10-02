Door County Woman Killed in ATV Accident in Florence County

Posted on October 2, 2017 by Roger Levendusky

Authorities in Florence County, in far northeastern Wisconsin, are investigating the death of a 21 year old Door County woman in an all terrain vehicle accident Friday evening. According to friends, Ellie Helm, a sophomore at North Dakota State University, was visiting relatives near Long Lake when the accident occurred. She is the daughter of Don & Polly Helm of Door County Nature Works in Egg Harbor, and attended Gibraltar High School in Fish Creek. Authorities say Helm was driving the ATV when it collided with a tree. A passenger, 22 year old Justin Krause of Fish Creek, fell from the unit but was not seriously injured. Neither was wearing a helmet.

