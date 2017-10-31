Door County Veterans Day Program Will be Friday November 10th

The arrival of November brings with it the opportunity to honor veterans for service and sacrifice to our country. The annual Veteran’s Day is normally observed on November 11th. However, this year the schedule will change because the 11th falls on a weekend. Door County Veterans Service Officer Scott McFarlane says the change is made so that students can participate in the program…

McFarlane says he’s hoping for a big turnout at Sevastopol School…

Originally, November 11th marked the end of the first world war which ceased on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour. Later, service during any era was incorporated in the observance. Once again, the 2017 Veterans Day program begins at 10AM on November 10th.