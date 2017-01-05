Door County Triathlon Gives Back to Community

It’s well known that the Door County Triathlon is one of the busiest events on the peninsula, growing in popularity every year. The athletic competition, with its sprint race, kids triathlon for children 6 to 14 and half iron race, will be held July 15th and 16th at Frank Murphy Park near Egg Harbor. The capacity is 1,000 participants each day. One of the less well-known aspects of the Door County Triathlon is its charitable giving. The event is legally a non-profit entity controlled by a nine-member board of directors and the majority of the revenue goes to the production of the event itself. However, charities benefit from 20% of the annual revenue generated. In 2016, the Door County Triathlon donated almost $100,000 to local charities, bringing the historical total to more than $600,000. Registration began on December 31st. You can learn more about the Door County Triathlon at www.doorcountytriathlon.com