Door County Treasure Hunt a Unique Fundraiser

The first ever “Door County Treasure Hunt” aspires to be an interesting and exciting challenge for residents and visitors alike, but also provide a unique way to raise funds for its sponsor, Write On Door County. On Saturday, September 30th, teams of friends, families and co-workers will fan out across the Door Peninsula, looking for clues and accumulating points that will translate into prizes. Teams will spend the day working through a booklet of information that will take them to various places across the northern portion of the county. The event is not timed and teams can work at their own pace as they explore locations related to history, nature, food, art and other treasures found in Door County. A light supper and music at Sawyer Farms in Egg Harbor will close out the day’s activities. After all of the points have been tabulated, cash prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 will be handed out.

Registration for the event is open at doorcountytreasurehunt.com where additional event information is available. Write On Door County, based in Fish Creek, is dedicated to inspiring and enhancing writing and reading and bringing people together through stories.