The Door County Trails coordinator has announced the closing the of the Northern and Southeast Sections of the Door County snowmobile trail system.  That means that all trails in the county are now closed.  Please respect private and public property and be aware that failure to abide by trail closures can result in a citation or fine.

Please visit the snowmobile website for the most up to date trail conditions & status: http://map.co.door.wi.us/parks/snowmobile.htm