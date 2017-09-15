Door County Part of Targeted Sex Trafficking Stings

The Wisconsin Attorney General Thursday announced that more than two dozen individuals had been arrested in July & August in stings directed at sex traffickers, “Johns,” & child abusers. Door County was part of the multi-agency operation. Door County District Attorney Colleen Nordin says the operation targeted individuals trying to sexually exploit children or solicit adult prostitutes. Nordin says it became obvious early on that the number of interested parties in Door County alone was significant…

The DA also says the number of predators desiring sexual contact with minors was shocking…