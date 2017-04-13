Door County K9 Unit Important for Critical Response

Donations have been coming in to the recently created Crime Prevention Foundation in support of the Door County Sheriff’s office. The initial goal of the program is fund a K9 unit located in Door County. Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Pat McCarty talks about the benefit of having such a unit available locally…

McCarty says, in some situations, every minute counts…