Door County Historical Museum Open for 78th Season Monday

The 78th season for the Door County Historical Museum begins Monday in downtown Sturgeon Bay. Dubbed “The Best Small Museum in the Midwest,” the historic building at the corner of 4th and Michigan continues to attract visitors from across the nation and around the world. Each of the four main viewing areas within the museum building highlights a different aspect of Door County history. The front room features the spectacular wildlife diorama designed and built by Door County taxidermist Mike Orthober, on the north side of the building is the popular Pioneer Fire Station with its fire trucks and fire-fighting gear, the upper level in the 1984 addition shows off many unique Door County activities, and the lower level takes you to Sturgeon Bay as it was 100 years ago. The Door County Historical Museum is open daily from 10AM to 4:30PM from May 1st through October 31st.