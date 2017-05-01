Door County Emergency Vehicle Fun Day May 20th

For most people, the only opportunity to get close to a Door County emergency vehicle is to watch it as drives by on the highway. That will change on Saturday, May 20th when the eighth annual Emergency Vehicle Fun Day is held at the Cherryland Airport near Sturgeon Bay. From 11AM until 3PM, people of all ages will be able to learn about the different vehicles and equipment that emergency personnel use every day. Door County Sheriff’s Department Juvenile Investigator Chris Neuville, who came up with the idea for the Emergency Vehicle Fun Day, says personnel will be on hand to talk with visitors. Neuville says kids can sit in a police car or fire truck, fire up the siren on the fire truck, get an up close look at the US Coast Guard boat and the Eagle Three helicopter and check out civil patrol aircraft. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. The eighth annual Emergency Vehicle Fun Day, on Saturday May 20th, is sponsored by the Door County Sheriff’s Department.