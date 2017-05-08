Door County Celebrates National Travel & Tourism Week

The 34th annual National Travel and Tourism Week will be celebrated this week across the state and nation. Jon Jarosh, Director of Communications and PR for the Door County Visitor Bureau, says a special tourism event is planned for Wednesday, May 10th in Sturgeon Bay…

Jarosh says the keynote speaker is Mikki Williams who will focus her comments on “the art and heart of storytelling”…