DK Drug Task Force Arrests 19 After Drug Busts

Over the past several months, WDOR News had received sporadic reports of increased law enforcement activity in Door County and now we know why. In a news release issued Monday, Door County Sheriff Steve Delarwelle says an eight month investigation into illegal drug activity, spearheaded by the Door/Kewaunee Drug Task Force, culminated in the execution of three search warrants and a probation search Monday. The illicit drugs included heroin, methamphetamine, prescription medications, ecstacy, LSD, cocaine, and marijuana. Already, 19 individuals have been arrested and more suspects are being sought. The search warrants were executed in the towns of Brussels and Nasewaupee and the probation search was conducted in the Town of Sevastopol. Sheriff Delarwelle says the investigation is ongoing. The Door/Kewaunee Drug Task Force was assisted by the Door County SWAT team, Sturgeon Bay Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Kewaunee Police Department’s K9 unit, and the Brussels Fire Department.