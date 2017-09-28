Distillery Approved for Egg Harbor

The proposal to build a distillery in Egg Harbor took another step forward this week when the village plan commission gave final approval to the Hatch Distilling Company. The 7,800 square foot facility will house distillery production, a barrel aging and event space along with a tasting room. Keller Incorporated of Kaukauna will be the general contractor for the project. Father and son Russ and Chris Roedl represented the new company. Russ originally approached the village with the project on August 22. Russ Roedl said “Our plan is to build a beautiful space that compliments and enhances the Door County experience.” Hatch Distilling Company will produce vodka, gin, whiskeys and liqueurs from scratch, using organic grains grown in partnership with local Door County farms, and honey from company owned honeybees. The company will be based in Egg Harbor and the tasting room tours and event space will be on site with wholesale distribution throughout Wisconsin. Ground will be broken soon and the plan is to be open by July.

