Kewaunee County District Attorney, Andrew Naze announced Tuesday afternoon that Sheriff’s Deputy Jamie Tlachac will not be charged in the death of 22 year old Ttyler Whitmire of Luxemburg. Tlachac shot Whitmire in an incident on August 21st on County Highway AB, after officers responded to the report of a man threatening a woman and nearby residents with a knife. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation of the incident.