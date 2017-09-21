Dense Fog Advisory In Effect

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a DENSE FOG ADVISORY, which is in effect until 10AM Friday, for the counties of Door, Kewaunee, and Manitowoc.

Dense fog will reduce the visibility to a few hundred feet in places overnight into early Friday morning.

The fog will result in hazardous travel conditions, including for the morning commute to work and school.

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has also issued a DENSE FOG ADVISORY, which is in effect until 10AM Friday, for the Bay of Green Bay and the shoreline waters from Washington Island down to the southern border of Manitowoc County

Dense fog will reduce the visibility from a mile down to zero at times.