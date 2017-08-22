Death’s Door BBQ on Washington Island This Weekend

Forty two professional teams will descend on Washington Island in anticipation of competing in the Deaths Door Barbecue event on Friday and Saturday. Dick Jepson says the teams will be vying for total prize money of $22,000, plus awards and prizes, as part of the third leg of the “Wisconsin Trifecta”. He says visitors on the mainland have easy access to the event at the Washington Island Airport…

Jepson told WDOR’s Eddy Allen that family-oriented entertainment is planned for the day on Saturday…