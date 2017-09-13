Deadline for Written Comments on Sturgeon Bay Waterfront

While the Department of Natural Resources sifts through information related to the Sturgeon Bay public waterfront, written comments are still being accepted, but the deadline is Friday. The state agency took testimony at a declaratory hearing held September 6th at the Sturgeon Bay Library. The DNR contingent, headed up by Dan Helsel of Black River Falls, spent close to four hours listening to comments on both sides of the issue. A friends group requested the hearing and, by extension, a decision determining where the ordinary high water mark should be located. The group says the current shoreline configuration is the product of the land being filled in over the decades. As such, it sits on public property and cannot be sold. The city has countered that it drew up plans for the parcel on the west side waterfront based on the ordinary high water mark provided previously by the DNR. Both sides say the DNR decision will have long-range implications. Comments may be sent to:

Dan Helsel

910 Highway 54 E

Black River Falls, WI 54615

or email daniel.helsel@wisconsin.gov