Deadline for Fairgrounds Survey is Monday

The effort to develop a plan for the current and future use of John Miles County Park in Sturgeon Bay continues, but the deadline to weigh in on the information gathering process is Monday, according to Becky Kerwin of the Door County Land Use Services Department…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/N1026.mp3

Kerwin says the hope is that the process can be completed by the end of the year…