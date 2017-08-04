Deadline for Fairgrounds Survey is Monday

The effort to develop a plan for the current and future use of John Miles County Park in Sturgeon Bay continues, but the deadline to weigh in on the information gathering process is Monday, according to Becky Kerwin of the Door County Land Use Services Department…
Kerwin says the hope is that the process can be completed by the end of the year…
The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NPPC7. Responses may also be submitted by email to rkerwin@co.door.wi.us by fax to 1(920)-746-2387, or by mail to:
Door County Land Use Services Department
421 Nebraska Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235