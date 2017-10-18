DCEDC Hosts Manufacturing Days Friday & Saturday

Two days dedicated to local manufacturing will play out on Friday and Saturday in Sturgeon Bay’s industrial park as part of an inaugural event sponsored by the Door County Economic Development Corporation and Door County manufacturers. Caleb Frostman of the Door County Economic Development Corporation says Friday high school students will take part in the first-ever “Manufacturing Days”…

Frostman says the public is invited to visit several manufacturing sites at the industrial park Saturday…

A brat fry is also planned for Saturday, from 11AM to 1PM. Any proceeds from the event will benefit the Door County Business and Education Partnership.