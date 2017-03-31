Cut Fiber Optic Cable Leads to Large Outage for Charter

Posted on March 31, 2017 by Roger Levendusky

Back in the day, communication services to many media outlets were at the mercy of telephone lines. A traffic accident involving a utility pole often cut off service for hours. Fast forward to the present and it seems as though things haven’t really changed. A fiber optic cable in the Fond du Lac area was cut Friday morning, knocking out cable, computer and telephone service for many customers of Charter Communications. Workers for a firm doing road work are being blamed for the outage which happened at about 7AM. Technical teams were dispatched to make repairs and customers were slowly brought back online.

