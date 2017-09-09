Crack Sealing Begins in Sturgeon Bay on Monday

Sturgeon Bay City Engineer Chad Shefchik says the 2017 street crack sealing program will begin Monday, conducted by Fahrner Asphalt Sealers of Plover, Wisconsin with the goal of completing the work by the end of the week. Shechik says dry conditions are required for the proper installation of the crack sealant, so weather will play a role in how well the program goes.

While the affected roadways will remain open during the work, Shefchik says there will be short periods of time when one lane is closed or parking is prohibited. He says, for the safety of the general public and the installation crews, motorists are asked to avoid the affected roadway areas while the work is ongoing. Nearly six dozen city streets in Sturgeon Bay are part of the crack filling program this year.

– N 9th Court from Georgia Street to termination

– N 7th Ave from Jefferson Street to Louisiana Street

– Louisiana Street from N 7th Ave to N 9th Ave

– Kentucky Place from N 9th Ave to N 9th Place

– N 9th Place from Kentucky Place to Louisiana Street

– Pennsylvania Street from S 15th Ave to termination

– Rhode Island Street from S 14th Ave to S 8th Ave

– Pennsylvania Street from S 8th Ave to S 12th Ave

– S 10th Ave from Michigan Street to Rhode Island Street

– W Spruce Street from Green Bay Road to S Hudson Ave

– S Lansing Ave from Green Bay Road to W Spruce Street

– W Spruce Place from S Hudson Ave to S Geneva Ave

– S Ithaca Ave from W Pine Street to termination

– S Geneva Ave from W Oak Street to W Juniper Street

– N Hudson Ave from N Joliet Ave to W Maple Street

– N Ithaca Ave from W Maple Street to W Juniper Street

– W Juniper Street from N Joliet Ave to N Hudson Ave

– W Ironwood Street from N Joliet Ave to N Hudson Ave

– N Duluth Place from N Duluth Ave to termination

– W Juniper Street from N Ashland Ave to N Columbia Ave

– N Ashland Ave from Barrick Road to W Maple Street

– N Bayfield Ave from W Maple Street to W Juniper Street

– N Columbia Ave from W Juniper Street to W Maple Street

– S Grant Ave from HWY 42/57 to Sycamore Street

– Sycamore Street from S Grant Ave to termination

– Vibernum Street from S Grant Ave to termination

– S Douglas Ave from W Walnut Drive to termination

– S Hudson Court from W Walnut Drive to termination

– S Ithaca Place from W Walnut Drive to termination

– W Walnut Court from S Ithaca Place to termination

– S Joliet Court from W Walnut Drive to termination

– S Kendale Court from W Walnut Drive to termination

– Shorecrest Road from Nautical Drive to E Vine Street

– E Walnut Street from S Neenah Ave to Shiloh Road

– S Neenah Ave from E Yew Street to E Deck Street

– Jib Street from Shiloh Road to S Neenah Ave

– E Leeward Street from S Neenah Ave to Shiloh Road

– S Neenah Ave from E Leeward Street to Wilson Road

– Wilson Road from S Neenah Ave to City Limits

– Shiloh Road from Division Street to City Limits

– S 20th Place from Utah Street to Vermont Place

– Vermont Place from S 20th Place to Cove Road

– Canal Road from Cove Road to curve East of Cove Road

– S 21st Place from Utah Street to termination

– N 15th Place from Iowa Street to Iowa Place

– Kentucky Street from N 18th Ave to N 19th Place

– N 19th Place from Kentucky Street to N 19th Ave

– N 19th Ave from N 19th Place to Georgia Street

– Georgia Street from N 16th Drive to curve West of N 16th Drive

– N 14th Place from Georgia Street to Huron Street

– Alabama Street from Egg Harbor Road to N 15th Place

– N 15th Place from Alabama Street to termination

– N 12th Place from Gordon Road to Eagle Street

– Bonnie View Drive from N 8th Ave to termination

– Alabama Court from Bonnie View Drive to termination

– Colorado Place from Bonnie View Drive to termination

– Belmar Place from Bonnie View Drive to N 8th Ave

– N 6th Ave from Delaware Street to Erie Street

– N 5th Ave from Belmar Street to Georgia Street

– Florida Street from N 4th Ave to N 5th Ave