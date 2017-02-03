Council to Consider Police Vehicle Purchase

If the Sturgeon Bay City Council agrees, two more Ford Explorer Police Interceptors will be added to the department fleet at a cost of $63,206. The action also means that a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria will be declared as surplus and sold at auction. In addition, a 2013 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle will be assigned new duties. The department is currently using five Ford Explorers that have replaced traditional squad cars. The Sturgeon Bay City Council will take up the budgeted request at its meeting Tuesday.