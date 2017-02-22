Council Moves Forward With TID Refinancing

A plan to refinance $3.1 million in taxable notes related to Sturgeon Bay tax increment district number four will move forward as a result of action taken by the city council Tuesday. City Treasurer Val Clarizio explained why the acquisition of short-term notes is needed for the district which encompasses the city’s west side waterfront…
Brad Viegut of the financial consulting firm Robert W. Baird said council action will move the process along…
Viegut said the total amount borrowed reflects the costs of obtaining the notes. However, a lower interest rate than the estimate will mean less funds will have to be acquired.