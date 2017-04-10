Council Election Winners to Take Oath of Office Thursday

The four individuals who received the most votes in the spring election for Sturgeon Bay City Council will take the oath of office at 10AM Thursday morning in the council chambers at city hall. Alderperson Kelly Catarozoli retained her seat in the first aldermanic district and incumbent David Ward was re-elected in district three. In district five, former council-member Barb Allmann executed a successful write-in candidacy and Laurel Hauser was elected in district seven. The event Thursday is open to the general public.