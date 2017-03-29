Competency Evaluation Ordered for Man Accused of Child Sex Crimes

A 64-year old Door County man will be evaluated to determine if he is competent to participate in his own defense on three sex-related felony charges. Robert Gerdeen of Sturgeon Bay is accused of indecently touching a three year old child earlier this year. Judge D. Todd Ehlers signed off on the evaluation at the request of Gerdeen’s attorney, John DeAngelo, during an initial appearance in Door County Circuit Court Tuesday. The city man faces charges of first degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement and exposing himself to a child.