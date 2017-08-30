Committee Searching for Sturgeon Bay Street Funding Solution

An ad hoc committee studying streets and infrastructure in Sturgeon Bay held a listening session Tuesday evening to gauge input from citizens on ways to meet the challenge of deteriorating streets and sidewalks. Alderman David Ward, the committee’s chairman, says information gathered during the meeting at city hall will be included in a final report issued to the city council…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/N1135.mp3

Ward says the ad hoc committee is well on its way to providing the city council with options for the future…