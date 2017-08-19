Coast Guard Helped Get Firefighters to Island Fire

The Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department sent some of its fire fighters to Washington Island in response to a mutual aid call early Wednesday morning. You may wonder how the department got its crew to the blaze at the Danish Mill Bakery, Deli and Restaurant. Fire Chief Chris Hecht says the northern door firefighters grabbed their air pack and turnout gear and hopped on board a US Coast Guard boat for the trip to the island. Chief Hecht says there are times of the year when the Coast Guard station isn’t manned. In that case, commercial fishermen will be called upon to haul the crew from the mainland to the island. Hecht says there may be times when a department vehicle is required, such as last year when there was a large grass fire on the island. In that case, the men and machines of the Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department ride the ferry to Washington Island. He says Door County fire departments interact on a regular basis and, when the mutual aid call is sent, they respond as quickly as they can whatever the location.