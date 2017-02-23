Co-op’s Appliance Avenue Opens at New Location

After months of planning and a major makeover, the Door County Cooperative is ready to invite patrons to its newest location at 938 Egg Harbor Road in Sturgeon Bay. The former Warner Wholesale building has been transformed into the new home for the co-op’s Appliance Avenue, America’s Mattress Gallery, and Cellcom divisions. President and CEO Brian Duquaine says the project has been a large undertaking for the cooperative…

Duquaine says the move will free up much needed space at the co-op’s Green Bay Road location…

Duquaine says the west side operation has been very successful, but the time was right to make the move……