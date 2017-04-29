Clerk of Courts Discusses Jury Selection Process

If you’ve ever received correspondence in the mail indicating that you are part of the pool for jury duty, you may wonder how you were selected. Connie DeFere, Door County Clerk of Courts, talked about the selection process during a visit to WDOR last week. DeFere says names are gathered from the Department of Transportation and individuals in the jury pool, can be used multiple times…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/N518.mp3

DeFere also told Eddy Allen that, depending on whether or not a case is resolved, a county resident could be released from the list after one trial until the next time around…