City Seeks Costs to Tear Down or Renovate Grain Elevator

The costs related to the retention or demolition of the old grain elevator on Sturgeon Bay’s west side waterfront will be sought as the city tries to determine what to do with the structure built at the turn of the last century. The city council Tuesday afternoon approved a resolution seeking cost estimates for cleaning up, stabilizing, renovating, salvaging and demolishing the grain elevator formerly owned by the Door County Cooperative. The impetus for the discussion was a decision by Fire Chief Tim Dietman to lock down the building because of respiratory health concerns related to rotten grain, dead animals, animal waste and more than 100 years of life. Chief Dietman said the ammonia-like stench emanating from the building could take your breath away. That prompted Alderman Stewart Fett to push for information on the cost of razing the structure…

On the other side, Alderperson Laurel Hauser, who has done ground work on preserving the building, asked the council to hold off on any decision at this time…

Hauser is also a member of an ad hoc committee trying to reach a settlement of the impasse over the waterfront property. Before the council voted on the matter, Chief Dietman pointed out that the granary had significant structural problems, the result of years of neglect. He asked that the integrity of the building be determined before people are allowed inside to make evaluations or engage in cleanup work…